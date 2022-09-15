Sandy Ward passed away at her home in Whitepine, Montana, on August 2, 2022.

Sandy was born in San Diego, California, on March 24, 1960. She attended schools in California and Idaho, graduating high school in Evanston, Wyoming, in 1978.

Sandy enjoyed her work as an EMT and working as a seismographer in the oil field.

SANDY WARD

She loved all animals and had many pets over the years. She was also a great seamstress and great with her handcrafting skills. Sandy loved bead-working as well, making portraits of people and animals.

Sandy is survived by her only son, Josh Ward of Thompson Falls; her mother, Nancy Brown of Thompson Falls; a brother, Scott Ward of Pocatello, Idaho; a sister, Jan Carpenter of Grand Haven, Michigan; a twin sister, Sindy Matuse; her Cousin and best friend, Debbie of Gresham, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her father Lawrence Ward who passed on August 2, 2003, and a brother, Joseph Ward.

A celebration of life will be held at the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls on October 1 from 2-5 pm.

She will be greatly missed.