ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Annie Wooden 

Ridge Riders plan to rebuild warming hut

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

September 22, 2022



by Annie Wooden

The Cabinet Ridge Riders (CRR) say they are moving forward with plans to rebuild the warming hut structure near Gem Peak outside of Trout Creek and that they hope to have reconstruction done before snow flies.

CRR members met with Sanders County Commissioners and Cabinet District Ranger Mike Feiger on Tuesday to discuss plans for reconstruction. The county will maintain the special use permit with the Forest Service until construction of the new warming hut is completed, then CRR will pursue their own application for the special use permit. Feiger said he needs to have additional conversations with CRR to ensure the permit guidelines are being followed. Howard Morkert with CRR said that the reconstruction will be almost completely funded by donations from individuals, organizations and businesses, and noted donations continue to come in for the effort. "That certainly highlights the value of that structure," Feiger said of the amount of donations CRR has received. "I fully support getting it back up there."

Both the commissioners and CRR representatives expressed that they would prefer if the special use permit was under CRR instead of the county.

Jerry McNeil with CRR said the new building will have significantly higher snow load and CRR President Dave Anderson said they will make the building as fireproof as possible.

Feiger said the investigation continues into the fire that destroyed the warming hut in the early morning hours of August 25.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/24/2022 09:30