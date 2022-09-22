Ridge Riders plan to rebuild warming hut

by Annie Wooden

The Cabinet Ridge Riders (CRR) say they are moving forward with plans to rebuild the warming hut structure near Gem Peak outside of Trout Creek and that they hope to have reconstruction done before snow flies.

CRR members met with Sanders County Commissioners and Cabinet District Ranger Mike Feiger on Tuesday to discuss plans for reconstruction. The county will maintain the special use permit with the Forest Service until construction of the new warming hut is completed, then CRR will pursue their own application for the special use permit. Feiger said he needs to have additional conversations with CRR to ensure the permit guidelines are being followed. Howard Morkert with CRR said that the reconstruction will be almost completely funded by donations from individuals, organizations and businesses, and noted donations continue to come in for the effort. "That certainly highlights the value of that structure," Feiger said of the amount of donations CRR has received. "I fully support getting it back up there."

Both the commissioners and CRR representatives expressed that they would prefer if the special use permit was under CRR instead of the county.

Jerry McNeil with CRR said the new building will have significantly higher snow load and CRR President Dave Anderson said they will make the building as fireproof as possible.

Feiger said the investigation continues into the fire that destroyed the warming hut in the early morning hours of August 25.