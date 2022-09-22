Dillon W. Eaton passed away suddenly on September 16, 2022. He was born in Libby, Montana, on June 4, 1993, to Orville and Lynne Eaton.

Dillon was a son, a brother, an uncle, and a friend. No matter what it was if you needed help or just wanted to hang out, he would be there for you. Dillion's favorite thing to do was hunt, fish, log and get firewood. With him bigger was always better, so the bigger the tree the happier he was. Dillon also loved when you told him that you knew he was coming because you could hear his car or his truck. He loved his dogs Jasper and Kimber!

All around Dillon was a gentle soul who loved making people laugh and smile. If Dillon could sneak up and scare you or prank you his whole day was made and he wouldn't let you forget that "He got you!" His favorite food was pizza and above all else pineapple cheesecake! He could and would eat a whole pizza followed by a 10-inch cheesecake.

Dillon is survived by his parents Orville and Lynne; his sister Candy (Willie); his siter Crissy (Brad); his sister Tamie; his brother Bryant (Lacey); and his sister Acacia (Dill). He is also survived by five nephews and two nieces. A memorial will be held October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Orville and Lynne's property at 275 South Hill Road, Trout Creek. All family and friends are invited to come.