Sharon Joy Levine

September 13, 1936 - September 13, 2022

On September 13 our mother, Sharon Levine, passed away along with her beloved cat. We will miss her terribly, she was funny, brilliant, and extremely artistic. If you have a piece of her art, you have a piece of her beautiful soul.

She spent her later years in Thompson Falls, Montana, and it inspired her art and imagination. Many of her works were for the benefit of a charity "loving someone with mental illness"

At first glance you might just see a handmade fabric picture. If you look closer at the hidden details, the story is revealed. They were powerful statements. You won't see the likes of her work again, I'm sorry to say.

My sister and I are glad she found her paradise, and we thank all of you for all of your kindness to her. She is home now. Sharon is survived by her daughters Leigh Holgate and Daphne Schmidt, and her son in law, Joel Schmidt, and her cousins Milly McCoy and Chris Colvin.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Thompson River Animal Shelter, http://www.pet-tracs.com.

Eternal rest, grant unto her, oh LORD.

And let perpetual light shine upon her.

May she rest in peace.

Amen.