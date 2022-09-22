ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Questioning campaign funds

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

September 22, 2022



Editor:

Re: Ernie Scherzer's letter about Congressman Ryan Zinke (September 15, 2022). Ernie and I have known each other for a significant number of years. Despite our political differences, I consider him a friend. Personally, I strongly suggest Montanans support Zinke - not Tranel.

Having spent several years on the Hill in D.C during the 1980s as a personal advisor to a U.S. Senator, I have a few comments about Ernie's attack on Zinke which reflect nothing more than his personal political biases. I'd like to challenge Ernie to provide me with the name of a single Senator or Representative in D.C., from either side of the aisle, who does not receive at least some financial support from individuals and/or organizations from other than their home state constituency.

One thing I think I can assure you is that anyone running for federal office who keeps a "promise" to refuse money from "outside" sources while in office will not be there longer than a single term.

Come on Ernie, get real my friend, you know better.

Carl Haywood, Thompson Falls

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/24/2022 06:21