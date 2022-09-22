Questioning campaign funds

Editor:

Re: Ernie Scherzer's letter about Congressman Ryan Zinke (September 15, 2022). Ernie and I have known each other for a significant number of years. Despite our political differences, I consider him a friend. Personally, I strongly suggest Montanans support Zinke - not Tranel.

Having spent several years on the Hill in D.C during the 1980s as a personal advisor to a U.S. Senator, I have a few comments about Ernie's attack on Zinke which reflect nothing more than his personal political biases. I'd like to challenge Ernie to provide me with the name of a single Senator or Representative in D.C., from either side of the aisle, who does not receive at least some financial support from individuals and/or organizations from other than their home state constituency.

One thing I think I can assure you is that anyone running for federal office who keeps a "promise" to refuse money from "outside" sources while in office will not be there longer than a single term.

Come on Ernie, get real my friend, you know better.

Carl Haywood, Thompson Falls