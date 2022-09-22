Hill Gang wraps up another season

The Over the Hill Gang tied up the 2022 season and put a bow on it with a final day of play Monday and a steak luncheon.

Gary Thompson shot the low men's gross round of 43, while Rusty Haggard turned in the low net of 31. For the ladies, Lana Nolen (52) and Chris Gross (41) took those respective honors.

Bary Moore and Jerry Neal each got a chip-in on the final day of Gang play.

Mike Normandin's second shot was closest to the pin on No. 10, Bruce Icenoggle sank the long putt on No. 11 and Nolen took that honor on o. 12. Kristy Beaty smashed the long drive for the women on No. 9 and got the long putt on No. 13. Thompson smashed the long drive on No. 15 for those 70 and older and had the long putt on No. 18, Dennis Gripp's putt was the best on No. 15 and Jesse Mack and Steve Fairbank had the long putts on Nos. 16 and 17. Dave Petteys's drive was closest to the pin on No. 17, and Dave Garr won that honor on No. 14.