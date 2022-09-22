Hot Springs undefeated in conference play

The pieces are coming together for the Hot Springs football team. After starting the season with losses, the Savage Heat are now on a winning streak. They were on the road last weekend, where they picked up their second win in a row, a 41-6 victory over White Sulphur Springs.

It was redemption for the Savage Heat, who had lost to White Sulphur Springs the two previous years. “Our kids played hard,” Hot Springs Coach Jim Lawson said. “We’re young, but we’re getting better every week. Our blocking and tackling has improved quite a lot.” The Savage Heat have made some changes as the season progresses. “We had to learn some things those first couple weeks,” Lawson added.

Hot Springs hit the field hard in White Sulphur Springs, scoring 35 points in the first half as they kept their opponents scoreless. Lawson said Nick McAllister had a good game rushing the ball and also threw two touchdown passes to Johnny Waterbury, who rushed for a third. Weston Slonaker rushed for two touchdowns and senior Garth Parker had one touchdown.

Lawson noted that the defense has stepped up as the season continues. Quincy Styles-Depoe had three catches in the game at White Sulphur Springs and caught an interception on defense. “He consistently contributes to the team,” Lawson said.

Hot Springs is now 2-0 in conference play as they head to Gardiner this week and then host Noxon on September 30 for the Savage Heat’s homecoming game.