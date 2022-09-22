Plains runners set personal bests

The Plains cross country team has been rising to the competition this season and coach Jesse Jermyn said the season is going great. Everyone on his team ran a personal record last weekend at the Mountain West Classic in Missoula.

“The Mountain West was good. It lets us know where the kids are with other runners in the state,” Jermyn said. Simeon Costner, a sixth grader, finished fifth among middle school boys with a time of 7 minutes, 28 seconds. “Simeon is an extremely fast and extremely competitive runner.” High school runners Kalem Ercanbrack (21:51), Peyton Wasson (26:42) and Lilly McDonald (31:17) competed in Missoula, as well as junior high athlete Cathleene Bareber (14:15).

Two weeks ago, Jermyn took his team to the Bozeman Invitational, held at Bridger Creek Golf Course and organized by his brother Casey.

In Bozeman, Kassidy O’Keefe finished in 26 minutes, 41.8 seconds, and junior Peyton Wasson, the only returning runner for Plains, in 28:01.9. Senior Lilly MacDonald, who Jermyn said is a phenomenal wrestler (she finished second at state this year) uses the cross country season to condition for wrestling. Costner finished second among junior high boys in Bozeman.

The Plains team spent an extra day in Gallatin County and assisted with the Bozeman Marathon, organized by Casey. “They enjoyed it,” Jesse Jermyn said. “They got to see the following that running has. Then coming right back to the Mountain West showed them it is a very popular sport.” For their efforts, Casey donated $1,000 to the Plains team.

“We’re enjoying the season,” Coach Jermyn said. “We’re building the team and I like the camaraderie of a small team. It’s at a personal level with everybody and you don’t get lost in the numbers.”

This week, Plains competed at the Thompson Falls Invitational on Tuesday. Results will be in next week’s Ledger.