Justice Court, before Judge Doug Dryden September 29, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol Tyler Campbell, 30, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $225; resisting arrest, $245; driving under the influence, 2nd offense, $1,735, 365 days jail with 355 days suspended. Cody Beierle, 31, day speeding, $20. James Driscoll, 56, speeding in a restricted zon...





