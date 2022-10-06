Local dog club hosts rally class at Whitepine Grange

The Sanders County Dog Training Club wants to help people build a better relationship with their dog. Last Monday was the first session in a new rally class hosted by the club.

"Rally is based on AKC formal obedience but is done as a game-like style," said the club's secretary, Debbie Mason. "Courses are set with signs and each sign requests a specific action." The course was set out with 15 different signs for owners to read and have their dog perform the stated action.

Four owners and their dogs showed up to the first class at the Whitepine Grange Hall where Mason and her dog, Marley, were at the door to greet the attendees and teach them a few lessons in obedience. With the action sign on the right and the dog on the left, owners were sandwiched in between. First beginning with having their dog sit, lay down, and even walk in a circle, the furry companions were rewarded with a treat for doing the best they could do.

Mason says training your dog is always a work in progress and began competing professionally with Marley in 2018. "I'm not a trained or certified dog trainer, but Marley and I have competed up to a master level," she said. "I started this class because of Jan Manning, who is no longer in the club. I've reached a level where I felt comfortable sharing what I know to help other people learn it."

Mason says the first class went well. Owners and their dogs worked on sitting, halt, slowing down and walking at a normal pace. "We will continue with the same course next week to build on what we have started," she said. "Learning by doing allows students to use more of their senses to experience the learning."