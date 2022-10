How do you handle a bad day?

JOSH YATES, Thompson Falls – “Go sit with the chickens.”

CAMILLE HINE, Thompson Falls - “Go outside and take the dogs for a walk.”

SUZY MOTT, Thompson Falls – “I pray first and then find the positive.”

NATALIE PHILLIPS, Thompson Falls – “I pray; a lot.”

DARIN MCELMURRY, Thompson Falls – “Stay at home.”

JOHNATHAN ELLISON, Thompson Falls – “Kicking and screaming, but then I make sure the next day is better.”