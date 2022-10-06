SAVAGE HEAT HOMECOMING

Jody Page and Kara Christensen were crowned king and queen during halftime of Friday's football game.

Hot Springs High School celebrated homecoming last week, announcing the class competition winners and crowning royalty on Friday during halftime of the Savage Heat's game against Noxon.

Annie Wooden Hot Springs students cheer on the home team during Friday's football game against Noxon.

The seniors were the overall winners of the high school competitions, winning dress-up day competitions. The freshman class won the poster and float contests, while the sophomores prevailed in the annual Olympics.

The junior high students also participated in homecoming activities, with sixth and seventh grades tying in dress-up day competitions and the sixth graders winning the poster contest. The sixth graders would win the overall junior high competition.

Classes selected royalty candidates for homecoming week. Brighton Keller and Kara Christensen represented the freshman class, Weston Slonaker and Georgia Uski were chosen as sophomore royalty, students voted Jody Page and Lauryn Aldridge as junior representatives, and senior royalty candidates were Austin Campbell and Josie Uski. The king and queen were crowned at halftime of the football game, with Christensen and Page donning the crowns.