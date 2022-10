FREE SCREENING – Registered Respiratory Therapist Robbi Gascon of Clark Fork Valley Hospital gives Kambria Ciferri of Plains the good news that her blood pressure is normal at the Health and Harvest Fair at Sanders County Fairgrounds pavilion Saturday.

Nearly 100 people attended this year's Clark Fork Valley Hospital Health and Harvest Fair, which is a record number for Janie Hom, the event coordinator for the last three years. She also had a record number of participants with 28 booths, adding several arts and crafts vendors to the event this...