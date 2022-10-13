Fall Mack Days continues

Week four of the nine-week long 2022 Fall Mack Days Fishing Event ended with a total of 8,489 lake trout entries. Monday to Thursday total is 1,409 and Friday to Sunday total comes to 7,080. The 2021 Fall Event had a total of 7,804 at this stage of the event and the 2020 total came to 8,730. Sunny skies were the norm over most of the week.

Mack Days Fishing Events are sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. There is Up to $200,000 in Cash and Prizes available to all anglers who enter one or more lake trout. The events are used as a tool to reduce non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. Anglers get entered in the lottery drawings by turning in their lake trout to be counted. One lottery entry for every lake trout. You can keep your catch or donate it. Lottery drawings begin at $2,000. Bonus dollars begin for every angle once they reach 11 lake trout entries. The bonus amount goes up as your total goes up. Check out the chart on the website http://www.mackdays.com on the rules page. Come out and get involved in lake trout fishing. Be part of making a difference for native fish.

The $10,000 tagged lady lake trout “Bella” is still swimming out in the depths of Flathead Lake somewhere. So far, she has eluded all of the anglers. There are also three $5,000 and five $1,000 tagged lake trout. Plus, there is a $1,000 tagged lake trout sponsored by Bretz RV and Marine and over 9,000 with values from $100 to $500. Turning in $100 tags over the fourth week were: Jim Schriever-Bigfork, Carey Hauser-Lakeside, Jamie Canham-Lolo, Ken Rickert-Thompson Falls, and Julie Perkins-Kalispell.

Missoula angler Larry Ashwell continues to lead the anglers with 603 entries. He is followed by Felix Gauci of Stevensville in second with 549. Mike Benson of Lonepine is third with 491, fourth Terry Krogstad of Kalispell (380), fifth Scott Bombard of Missoula (376), sixth Larry Karper, Florence (371), seventh Sam Cusker, Bigfork (341), eighth Julie Perkins,Kalispell (315), ninth Jerry Benson, Plains (310), and 10th Jack Kirkland, Lolo (237).

Julie Perkins leads the ladies with 315, second is Laurie Kreis of Huson (188), third Kim Mack of Helena (107), fourth Janey Myers of Riverton, Wyoming (66) and fifth Debby Sacchi of Thompson Falls with 34.

Taking the lead in the 12 and Under category is Irish Dancer William Grob of Missoula with 20 entries. The youth anglers have all just begun their angling careers and are all up and coming lake trout anglers. Will just started fishing and has been out-fishing all the adults in his boat. Won’t mention any names. Second is Baylie Petersen of Columbia Falls with 2 and third Terrace Dieterich of Kalispell with 1. The 13-17 category leaders are tied with 3 entries each-Marcus Lucus of Polson and Shelbie Petersen of Columbia Falls.

New smallest lake trout entry was Larry Ashwell’s 157mm lake trout. Larry’s fishing partner the past two weeks Paul Grove from Wyoming, Illinois, reported they did not even know the small guy was on the line. They were in 150 feet of water and brought the line up with him on the end of it. The other small fish entry is Mark McMillin’s 155mm (6.25”) lake trout. Largest lake trout entry is still held by Carey Hauser of Lakeside with a 36.5” 21-pound fish.

Winning the fourth weekend drawing $200 prize was Mike Benson. The $100 winners were Todd Wood of Ronan, John Gauci, Larry Ashwell, and David Myers-Riverton, Wyoming.

Entries continue to be taken until the last day of the event. Go to http://www.mackdays.com for more information. Be sure to read the rules page or call (406) 270-3386.