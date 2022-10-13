Candidates, community connect at local forums

As voting day nears, local candidates are continuing to meet with constituents in order to answer any lingering questions before voters head to the polls on November 8. Last Tuesday and Wednesday evening, candidates met at the Rex Theater in Thompson Falls for local forums sponsored by the Sanders County Ledger. Candidates answered an array of questions presented by Ledger Publisher Annie Wooden in order to help voters gain a deeper insight into each local candidate’s knowledge, experience and qualifications for the position they are seeking.

The forum focused on informing voters in Sanders County about the candidates they will see on the ballot come November 8. In addition to helping voters get to know the local candidates, the forum focused on local issues that each candidate will face should they be elected to their respective seat.

Tuesday evening began with candidates running for State Representative. The nearly packed theater heard from Paul Fielder, who is running for re-election for House District 13 and opposing candidate, Colleen Hinds. Constituents also heard from Denley Loge, who is unopposed in his candidacy for House District 14.

Candidates for State Representative discussed the diversity of Sanders County and how they plan to address the needs of all residents while ensuring those needs are heard in Helena. Candidates were also questioned on whether or not they would vote against their party on an issue and their thoughts on the proposal to switch to annual legislative sessions.

Sanders County Attorney and Public Administrator candidate Naomi Leisz and write-in candidate Cheryl Copperstone discussed their role in representing county government and case law experience they have. The candidates were also asked about DUI laws and whether they were strict enough or not.

Wooden announced Martin Spring, who is listed on the ballot as candidate for Sanders County coroner, is no longer pursuing the position as he wishes to stay with the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office. Candidate Pat Barber answered a series of questions entailing what a typical day for a coroner looks like. He also spoke briefly on the proper collection and storage of evidence in criminal cases, what changes he has made since being in office and what changes he plans to make in the future.

Tuesday evening concluded with Sanders County sheriff candidates. Write-in candidates Lanny Hensley and Corey Wheeldon were unable to attend the evening’s forum. Candidates Roy Scott and Shawn Fielders began with their two-minute introduction, followed by answering why they want to be sheriff. They also discussed their plan on how to get a handle on the dangerous drugs in the county. The candidates were asked about enforcing the public nuisance law and if they thought Sanders County schools should have a resource officer on campus and how they would facilitate that program.

Wednesday evening’s forum allowed constituents to hear from Doug Dryden, who is running for re-election for Justice of the Peace and opposing candidate, Carl Marquardt. Nicole Scribner, candidate for the combined office of Clerk and Recorder, Superintendent of Schools and Treasurer, took the stage alongside opposing candidate Kathleen French.

The evening concluded with Sanders County Commissioner candidates for District 1, Adam Bache and Dan Rowan; and District 2, John Holland and Mahlon Lee. Constituents will select a candidate from each district to vote into office this election year.

Commissioner candidates answered a series of questions focused on their ability to manage the time needed for the position as well as how they plan to build the relationships needed in order to create policies and programs that work for the county as a whole.

“We at the Rex are very honored to host this event to show the people of Sanders County the commitment the candidates who want to serve are willing to take,” Charlie Munday with the Rex Community Theater told the Ledger.

Wooden said she appreciated the openness and professionalism from the candidates. “This is an exciting year for local elections with so many local races on the ballots,” she said. “I’m glad we were able to give voters another chance to get to know the candidates. We had a great turnout both nights.”