IN FOR A POINT – Cheney Lowe of Clark Fork Soccer Alliance moves in for a goal against Whitefish for a 3-1 win at Amundson Sports Complex in Plains.

The Clark Fork Soccer Alliance girls team finished their last home game with a victory over the Whitefish High School Bulldogs at Plains on Saturday.

With a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs junior varsity team, the Clark Fork Soccer Alliance U18 players now have eight wins, one loss and no ties. Nick L...