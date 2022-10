NEW ADDITION – Chief James Russell of the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District explains the equipment that goes with the new inflatable boat to the crew.

It was a little like Christmas for the members of the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District last week when they donned their new turnout gear last week.

The Christmas gifts amounted to $65,000, thanks in part to a federal grant from USDA Rural Development. The fire district received 19 sets of tur...