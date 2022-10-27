Remember When?

90 YEARS AGO • OCTOBER, 1932

LARSON’S CASH STORE

Advertisement

All brands Cigarettes – 15¢, 2 packages 25¢ - CAMELS, LUCKIES, CHESTERFIELD, OLD GOLD

Lard, 8 pounds – 77¢

Blue Ribbon Flour, 49 pounds – 83¢

Golden Glo Butter, in cartons – 25¢

Cups & Saucers, white, $1.75 per dozen

Glasses, 59¢ per dozen

Wash boilers, heavy tin, copper bottom - $2.75

Clothes dryers – 98¢

Clothes Basket – 90¢

Wool Pants - $2.50 to $5.00

Wool Sox – three pair $1.00

Many other bargains which space does not permit us to advertise.

1932 DOLLARS TALK

You can actually buy food for the whole family at the rate of three and one-third cents per pound if you are a conservative buyer and have a variety that would be a pleasing menu for most particular tastes.

Here is a list of first class merchandise not the cheapest grades but good wholesome food, that you can actually put in your pantry for everyday use.

10 lbs. sugar, 2 lbs. Shasta vacuum packed coffee, 5 lbs. macaroni, 4 lbs. lard, 6 lbs. navy beans, 50 lbs. Gold Cross hard wheat bleached flour, 4 lbs. prunes, 5 cans Federal milk, 50 lbs. potatoes, 2 lbs butter, 12 lbs. onions, making a total of 150 lbs. of groceries that can be bought on today’s market for a $5.00 bill. An average cost of three and one-third cents per pound. You will be able to look back at 1932 as a year when wages were low and a year when your dollars had some buying power.

If there is any doubt in your mind that this not right take this list and a five spot to Larsons Cash Store this week.

Word has been received by the chairman of the Sanders County Red Cross that 212 sacks of flour are to be delivered from the Plains flour mill to the chapter as soon as possible in October. This is Farm Board wheat which has been purchased by the government and donated to the Red Cross which is standing the expense of the milling and distribution. Government cotton is also being made available to the Red Cross. Four hundred yards of outing flannel, 150 yards of print, shirting and muslin will be sent out to representatives in the county for those needy and distressed citizens during these distressed times.

50 YEARS AGO • OCTOBER 1972

GROCERY STORE SELLS

The sale of Lee’s Cash Store to Mr. and Mrs. E.G. Akins of Spokane was announced Wednesday by Mrs. Esther Breiner. She and her late husband Lee opened the store here 27 years ago in 1945. Akins will take over October 25.

Lee’s Cash Store was located where Linda’s Gifts and M&M Liquor now is. It was a full service grocery store with a meat market where you placed your order with the butcher and it was wrapped in butcher’s paper, with the contents and price hand written on it. The two clerks I remember working there were June Hamilton and Fritz Traver.