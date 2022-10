Bob Sink of Thompson Falls celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this month with a celebration at the Thompson Falls Senior Center surrounded by friends and family. Music was provided by Dave and Deb Oliver, Keith Meyers, Tina Fausett, Theresa McDonald and Ron Burghart. Sink even got up and played the fiddle for his friends and family. At his party, Sink played a fiddle that he acquired in 1942, when he was just 10 years old.