Local charity has fun raising funds

SURPRISE – Cheyenne Cirolia shows off a "mystery box" of goodies while auctioneer Kevin Hill works the crowd at the Cancer Network of Sanders County's "Fright Night" fundraiser at the fairgrounds pavilion. Rick Mathis of Plains bought the item for $325.

The Cancer Network of Sanders County raised $10,950 to help cancer patients throughout the county with its "Fright Night" Halloween theme fundraiser at the Sanders County Fairgrounds pavilion Saturday night.

Fifty people showed up at the four-hour event, which included a dinner, dancing, live music, a costume contest, and live and silent auctions. CNSC had no fall dinner fundraiser last year and raised nearly $30,000 in 2020, but the amount raised Saturday will go to help a dozen more people.

"It was fun. And I think people enjoyed themselves, too," said Shelley Bertrand, president of the nonprofit organization, who dressed up as a "demonette" for the event. Vice President Sherryl Wachob donned a Bride of Frankenstein outfit for the festivities. The event also featured five door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Tom Wachob, Sherryl's husband, won the $224 50/50 drawing, but donated the money back to the CNSC.

The CNSC was established in 2001 to aid Sanders County residents who were undergoing cancer treatment. Any money raised stays only for Sanders County residents. The group started by giving "gifts" of $50, but through its fundraisers and donations is now able to provide a gift of $900, said Bertrand. In addition, the recipients are not limited to use the money for hospital visits or prescriptions, but can spend the money on anything. "It is projected we will gift over $70,000 this year alone," she said, adding that to date the organization has given away more than $854,000 to over 1,400 people since 2001. Bertrand said the organization estimates it will give away over $80,000 next year.

The live auction of 36 items raised $3,990. A chainsaw donated by Studs Building and Home of Plains fetched the highest amount at $375. The auction had several gift baskets, along with a wheelbarrow of beer. The largest item was a seven-foot tall gas patio heater, which went for $200. It also had a Donald Trump collector's knife that sold for $220. Mike Bertrand, Shelley's husband, purchased 10 of the live auction items for a total of $1,160. At one point, she confiscated Mike's bidding paddle, but soon gave it back. One of the more interesting pieces was a "mystery box" that went for $325. It contained four gift cards and a $100 bill, valued at $305, along with a second box inside filled with jewelry. It was purchased by Rick Mathis of Plains.

Kevin Hill of Trout Creek volunteered his auctioneer skills, as he has done for the last 12 years. Fifty individuals and businesses from Thompson Falls, Plains, Hot Springs, and Ronan donated items for the fundraiser. The silent auction had 23 items from vintage collectible ceramic figures to toys and several gift baskets. The silent auction raised $691 with a Town Pump basket going for $85, the highest ticket item.

For $25 a head, participants were treated to smoked pork, done by Superior Meats, along with corn on the cob, corn bread, barbecue baked beans, and dessert. Music for the occasion was provided by Dave and Deb Oliver and Keith Meyers of the Western Sky Band of Trout Creek. Entertainment was also provided by 4-year-old Rowyn Niemi of Plains, who several times dominated the dance floor, sometimes with her mother, Sharon.

Rowyn, dressed as a little witch, was also the winner of the costume contest in the scariest category. A family from Thompson Falls nabbed the funniest category. Jakob and Kaelene Berger and their 6-month-old daughter, Lydia, were dressed as Mouseketeers of the Mickey Mouse Club. Plains resident Leo Larson, dressed in a Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey outfit, nabbed top honors in the most original category. The winners each took home $30 worth of scratch-offs. The other contestants included Helen Bertrand, Shelley's daughter, dressed as a demon queen, Dustin Blanchard, dressed as a "dead guy," and Wendy Larson as a countess.

"We have continual support from our county residents and businesses. We could not continue this nonprofit if not for all sponsors, donors, and attendees of our events," said Bertrand. Volunteers spent hours decorating the pavilion with Gerry Gotcher leading the pack. Cheyenne Cirolia, CNSC's secretary, spent a week and a half making 20 small centerpieces and four large ones for the tables.

Ed Moreth A BIG HIT – Sharon Niemi and her daughter, Rowyn, 4, hit the dance floor while the Western Sky Band plays at the Cancer Network of Sanders County's "Fright Night" fundraiser at the fairgrounds pavilion.

This is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year and all money made from any of its fundraisers go to help Sanders County residents who had been diagnosed with cancer. Bertrand was pleased with the donations and Superior Meat's work, but had hoped for a bigger turnout. "It was a great event. I wish more people would join us. We will have to see what we can plan for next year," she said.

CNSC's next event is the Lantern Launch, which will be held the Saturday after Thanksgiving at the Sanders County Fairgrounds Agriculture Building. People can find more information about the Lantern Launch on CNSC's Facebook page. The biodegradable lanterns can be purchased at the CNSC office, located at 200 S. Hubbard St. in Plains. People can mail a check to the organization at ‪P.O. Box 1311, Plains, MT 59859. The lanterns are $10 each.

"CNSC is here to assist those who are fighting cancer," said Bertrand. "With just a simple application and signature of a medical doctor, we provide $900 to those undergoing cancer treatment."