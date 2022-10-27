Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91, passed away peacefully October 18, 2022, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital with her family by her side. Rosemarie was born April 28, 1931, to John and Anna Bozich Bradetich in Sandpoint, Idaho. She was the seventh of eight children. Rosemarie attended high school in Sandpoint where she met her future husband, Roy Bloom. They were married January 22, 1949. Rosemarie and Roy, with their four children, moved from Sandpoint to Thompson Falls, Montana, in 1962. She was a stay-at-home mom cooking, baking, canning and sewing to meet the needs of her much loved family.

Rose was a formidable bowler and pinochle player. In years gone by, she and Roy loved camping, fishing, and spending winters in Arizona with family and friends. In the late 1990's the family began getting together every summer for a family campout. It included all the kids, grandkids and great grandkids that could make it. It has continued ever since. Rose was able to make it to everyone if only for one day in the later years. She enjoyed crocheting doilies and doing the Missoulian crossword puzzle every day. Talking about her family was her favorite hobby.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, of 66 years; her brothers John, Phil, Frank, and Dick; sister, Mary; and granddaughters, Tina Holstrom and Danelle Bloom.

Rose is survived by her children, Linda (Larry) Done of Newman Lake, Washington, Candy (Michael) Craddick of Newport, Washington, Deb (Terry) Traver of Thompson Falls, and Dan (Willy) Bloom of Thompson Falls; 9 grandchildren, Terry {Marsha) Holstrom of Medford, Oregon, Liberty (Dave) Williams of Old Town, Idaho, Christopher {Lindsey) Craddick of Spokane Valley, Washington, Paul (Jen) Craddick of Watford City, North Dakota, James (Shera) Craddick of Bozeman, Montana, Laurie Traver of Thompson Falls, Lisa Traver of Thompson Falls, Benjamin (Erin) Traver of Thompson Falls, RJ Spridgeon of Bigfork, Montana; 17 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Rose was quick to tell those who she visited with, "I have four of the greatest kids, and don't forget their spouses!" We would like to publicly declare, "She was one great mom!"

We extend our appreciation to the HOA members that watched out for mom the past seven years and to Clark Fork Valley Hospital who cared for her during her last days with us. And thank you to Sunset Hills Funeral Services and Bob Crowder for taking care of the service. She will be greatly missed by all.

Graveside services will be held at Whitepine Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m.