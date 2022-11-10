Bowling Scores
November 10, 2022
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L
Bernie’s Auto 24 12
Howard Services 24 12
Highlead 24 12
Pocket Pounders 17 19
Mountain Plains LLC 14 22
Giggles 5 31
Team Scr. Game: Bernie’s Auto,773; Scr. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 2226; Hcp. Game:Bernie’s Auto,907; Hcp. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 2628; Inv. Scr. Game:Bernie Groshong, 232; Scr. Series:Bernie Groshong, 644; Hcp. Game:Bernie Groshong, 264; Hcp. Series:Bernie Groshong,740
OVER THE HILL GANG W L
Mixed Nuts 22 10
Fun Team 16 16
Leftovers 15.5 16.5
Jokers Wild 14.5 17.5
Roll’n Along 14 18
Combak Kids 14 18
Team Scr. Game:Fun Team,754; Scr. Series:Fun Team, 2130; Hcp. Game: Fun Team,904; Hcp. Series:Fun Team, 2580; Mens Inv. Scr. Game:Ron Beaty, 213; Scr. Series:Ron Beaty, 601; Hcp. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 253; Hcp. Series:Ricky Hagedorn, 694 Wms Inv. Scr Game: Nancy Fields,175; Scr Series:Wendy Kelley,478; Hcp. Game: Yvyonne Hawkinson, 236; Hcp. Series:Yvyonne Hawkinson,628
FRIDAY NIGHT LITES W L
Bowling Bad 19 13
Project Ascent 19 13
Lyght & Lyght 18 14
Let It Roll 16 16
Pin Busters 15 17
Mountain Plains LLC 9 23
Team Scr. Game:Bowling Bad,625; Scr. Series:Mountain Plains, 1792; Hcp. Game:Bowling Bad, 882; Hcp. Series:Bowling Bad, 2479; Mens Inv. Scr. Game: Ron Beaty199; Scr. Series:Ron Beaty, 592; Hcp. Game:Rob Johnson,265; Hcp. Series: Cody Brown, 685; Wms Inv. Scr. Game:Amanda Sandbloom, 198; Scr. Series: Wendy Kelley, 512; Hcp. Game:Cathy Hummel, 240; Hcp. Series: Yvonne Hawkinson, 649
BOWLING BEAUTIES W L
Sunflower Gals 21 11
Elliott Realty 19.5 12.5
Aspire PT 14.5 17.5
The Dinkers 14.5 17.5
Lane Blazers 14 18
Gardner Ranch 12.5 19.5
Team Scr. Game:Elliott Realty, 471; Scr. Series:Elliott Realty, 207; Hcp. Game:Elliott Realty, 701 ; Hcp. Series: Aspire PT, Elliott Realty, 1900; Inv. Scr. Game: Mary Thomas, 172; Scr. Series: Mary Thomas, 468; Inv. Hcp. Game:Janet Lacy, 243; Hcp. Series: Rita Harper, 662
