Plains celebrates Halloween with treats, contest and more

It was a hopping Halloween Monday evening in Plains with several events going on from Clark Fork Valley Hospital to Fred Young Park.

A constant chilly drizzle didn't stop kids from filling the streets in a quest for treats. Several businesses along Railroad Street gave out goodies, including Carolyn Powers of MT West Dentist, who dressed as a tube of toothpaste and handed out candy for almost two hours. At the other end of town in Fred Young Park, a hoard of crazy characters roamed the grounds for the Plains Lions Club Halloween Weenie Roast.

"There was definitely a lot of happy people. I had multiple people come up and thank the Lions Club for doing this every year," said Steve Spurr, president of the nonprofit organization, which has put on their event for more than 60 years. "The club was actually very happy with the turnout. There were definitely a lot more adults in costumes this year," said Spurr, who attended the festivity as P.T. Barnum of Barnum and Bailey Circus. His entire family were circus folk.

This year, the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory group took top honors in the group competition. The winners included Colton VonHeeder as Willy Wonka, Emily VonHeeder as the Golden Ticket, 1-year-old Jaxx VonHeeder as the Wonka Bar, 9-month-old Renley VonHeeder as the Lolly Pop, Suzy VonHeeder as the Oompa Loompas and Ashton Daniels as the Blueberry.

The Spurrs took second place. Third went to the Jailbirds, consisting of Chad Revier as the inmate, daughter, Addie Revier, 10, as the skeleton police, and daughter, Brook, 8, as a policewoman.

There were more than 40 kids in the children's costume contest, judged by Lyla Sears, Doug and Vicki Reynolds and Ocean Hyde, a member of the Plains High School Jobs For Montana Graduates. Hyde and Jayden Weeks, also of JMG, helped the Lions Club with the event, along with seven Lions and former Lion Ron Warren, who cared for the two fire pits. Marv Tanner cut the 20 willow sticks for roasting the near 400 hot dogs the club purchased, along with 16 12-packs of pop. Clark Fork Valley Hospital donated four cases of bottled water.

Tanner guessed there were 200-250 people at the two-hour event. Spurr believes there were a lot more costumed adults at the event this year, including an 8-foot tall Pillsbury Dough Boy, aka Steve Morris of Plains, who had to stop at Napa Auto Parts in Plains to get a hose clamp to stop the costume from deflating.

Of the 11 kids in the 0-6 age class, the scariest went to werewolf Frances LeClaire, 4. Most original went to Emmalynn Tickner, 5, as a Barbie Doll. The cutest went to 3-year-old Colt Larsen, dressed as a cowboy. The judges' pick went to 18-month-old scuba diver, complete with a pacifier regulator, Daxton Mull. In the 7-12 age group, the largest group with 24 kids, the scariest was Trace Browning, 10, as a skeleton. Most original was won by Ashlynn Franks, 8, as a spider plant. The cutest went to Kenna Miller, 12, as a scarecrow. Tia Bellinger, 12, took the judges' choice as an upside down illusion. In the 13 and older class, which had only four contestants, the scariest went to Wyatt Josephson, 14, dressed as a person getting attacked by little dinosaurs. Most original went to Carter Goin, 15. The judges' choice went to Hailie Tompkins as Steam Pink. The cutest went to Kaylee Warta, 13, as Red Guy.

Wayne and Mary Egbert of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Plains had a busy time Halloween evening with a full house of spooks, ghouls, cartoon characters, and even some walking dead. The Egberts bought 35 dozen glazed donuts for the stream of guests that evening. The Egberts have opened the funeral home on Halloween for 14 years.

The Plains Woman's Club teamed with the United Methodist Church in Plains in the church's social hall, where church members handed out popcorn and hot chocolate while the woman's club provided pumpkins for kids to decorate with colored markers and stickers. Club member Ellen Childress said they gave away all but four of the 60 pumpkins they bought.

Ed Moreth

Two streets over, Harvest Community Church and Plains Alliance Church joined forces with food and games. Volunteers cooked about 30 gallons chili and a variety of cornbreads. Chief Anthony Young had a town fire engine on hand. Guests could warm themselves at an outside fire pit or play Pumpkin Putt Putt or Pumpkin Hula Toss. At the pool park, members of Plains Bible Chapel handed out 200-250 goodie bags of candies, trinkets and Bible tracts for the third consecutive year.

On the other side of town, Clark Fork Valley Hospital Long Term Care residents gave out candy to trick or treaters and the residents judged a pumpkin decorating contest. Nursing home manager Nikki Stevens said they had 10 Jack O Lanterns, some carved, some painted or dressed up, for the contest. An "Old Lady" pumpkin done by the dozen people of the OR staff won gift certificates for winning both the online competition and the judging by the long term care residents. In addition, throughout the night, Cliff Stevens of Paradise took kids on a hayride around town.