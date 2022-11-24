Annual Christmas on Main Street events planned

The community of Thompson Falls is gearing up for the holiday season with preparations for the annual Christmas on Main Street events December 2-4.

Local artist Hilary VanVleet has developed a unique coloring page for this year’s coloring contest. Pages were distributed at Thompson Falls Elementary and are available for pickup at The Ledger or Thompson Falls Library. Completed coloring pages must be dropped off at The Ledger by 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce will present the annual Holiday Stroll and community Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 2. The Chamber is encouraging businesses to stay open 4-6 p.m. on Friday to offer treats and specials as community members stroll Main Street. Following the stroll, the community will gather at Ainsworth Park for caroling and a community Christmas tree lighting.

On Saturday, December 3, the Christmas Bazaar benefitting the Sheriff's Relief Fund will be held at Thompson Falls High School. Local vendors and artisans will have a variety of products, goodies and crafts for sale at the bazaar, which runs 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday evening, the Christmas on Main Street parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Organizer Joanne Burk said there are about 30 entries so far for the parade, with some new this year. To sign up for the parade, call Burk at (406) 827-6225 by Thursday, December 1.

The Rex Theater will be hosting the musical afterparty entertainment following the parade.

Also over the weekend, the Old Jail Museum will be open to display their annual gingerbread contest entries.