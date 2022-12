Justice Court December 8, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol Thomas Scheffer, 57, driving without valid driver’s license, $235; seatbelt violation, $20. John Wilson, 40, seatbelt violation, $20. Jessica Berry, 41, speeding in a restricted zone, $85. Jo Anna Rides The Grey Horse, 36, night speeding, $70. Yesenia Salgado, 43, night s...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.