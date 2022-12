TINY EYES – Saydi Carter attaches a googly eye to a painted rock while Chloe Monselet watches. The two girls made pet rocks for senior veterans of Sanders County.

Pets have often been a traditional gift at Christmastime and two young girls have decided to continue that practice by giving pets to veterans and senior citizens for Christmas presents.

"We wanted to give them something special, and now they can take care of their pet rock," said 10-year-old Ch...