T. Falls council reviews ordinances

The Thompson Falls City Council reviewed city ordinances at their meeting on Monday. The council voted to make changes to the community decay ordinance. Chief of Police Chris Nichols addressed the council, recommending they simplify the process. Currently violations to the community decay ordinance require multiple certified letters from the city, as well as the city attorney visiting the site to determine if a property is in violation. Nichols recommended that because officers can record encounters with body cams, when they respond to a complaint about an ordinance, the body cam recording be the notice of 30 days to comply for the violator. The council unanimously approved the changes and will review a second reading of the ordinance at the January 9 meeting.

Nichols also suggeted the council rescind the ordinance allowing chikens, rabbits, ducks and quail in city limits. Nichols said that most people are not complying with the ordinance and that with rabbits, it is hard to tell who is in violation. City Clerk Chelsea Peterson said that only two people have requested permits for chickens within the city. She also noted that just 81 dog licenses have been purchased within the city limits. The council tabled changes to the animal ordinance so that they can be reviewed by committee.

Mayor Mark Sheets reported that Razz Construction has proposed changs to the contract for phases 1 and 2 of the wastewater project due to the amount of rock that has needed to be removed. Razz is proposing a price increase of $1.4 million and adding 104 days to the 520-day contract for the project. Sheets said he and Great West Engineering will meet with the contractor later this month to negotiate any changes to the contract.

The council also voted Monday to create special improvement districts (SIDs) for phases 3 and 4 of the sewer project. Monday's vote was a resolution of intent to form the SIDs. Residents will have until January 3 to file written protests of the action. A public hearing is set for 5 p.m. January 9, prior to the regular council meeting.