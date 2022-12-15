Red Devils ramp up competition

Noxon basketball teams traveled to Clark Fork, Idaho, last weekend. The boys were trounced in Friday's match-up against Clark Fork, 70-37. Six players scored: Justice Kayser with 13 points, Ricky Williams with 10, Sam Christensen with 6, Jaden Elder with 3, Kade Hill with 1 and Shane Murray with 4 points.

In the second game Saturday against Troy, the young team's momentum put them up by 9 points in the third quarter and then into overtime. They couldn't quite make the win and were defeated 51-40. Coach Mike Benson said his team is working hard and making progress.

The Noxon girls team claimed victory over Troy on Saturday, 42-32. Coach Cortney Vohs said the girls played more as a team and had lots of scoring. Collectively they had 16 turnovers, 16 defensive rebounds, 31 offensive rebounds, 18 assists and 13 steals.

Friday's game against Clark Fork ended in a defeat of 28-38. “Scoring was an issue,” said Vohs. Collectively they boasted 11 steals and 28 defensive rebounds.