CHRISTMAS SERVICES

The Sanders County Catholic Community will host Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services. On Saturday, December 24, Christmas Eve service will be at 3 p.m. at the Noxon Mission in Noxon, followed at 6 p.m. by St. William in Thompson Falls. On Christmas Day, an 11 a.m. service will be held at St. James in Plains.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Thompson Falls will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, with no service on Christmas Day. The church, at 611 Ogden, will follow with lessons and carols on Sunday, January 1.

At First Lutheran Church in Plains, the Christmas Eve candlelight service will be at 7 p.m., and lessons and carols will be at 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 1.

Thompson Falls Christian Church will host a Christmas Eve communion service at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. There will be no services on Christmas Day.

Thompson Falls Community Congregational Church (704 Preston Ave.) will have two Christmas Eve candlelight services on Saturday, December 24, at 4:30 and 5:40 p.m. The church will not have services on Sunday, December 25.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod at 1192 Mount Silcox Drive in Thompson Falls will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service on Saturday, December 24, at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Day service is at 9:30 a.m.

Open Door Baptist Church presents its candlelight service on Christmas Eve, Saturday, at 4 p.m. The church is located at 2912 Tradewinds Way in Thompson Falls.

New Life Fellowship invites the community to join Christmas Caroling on Thursday, December 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the church on Airport Church in Thompson Falls.