NEW YEAR COLORS – Looking like a snowball bursting in the air, Steve Underwood of Rocketman Pyros launches the first of more than 500 rockets at Quinn's Hot Springs Resort.

It took the owner of Rocketman Pyros about two hours to set up his display, but only five minutes to run through the 550 rockets at Quinn's Hot Springs Resort to ring in the new year.

More than 150 people attended the annual celebration in the resort's Paradise Hall Saturday evening. In unison,...