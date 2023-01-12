TF sewer project moves forward

The Thompson Falls City Council passed a key milestone in the next phase of the community wastewater project. At Monday's meeting, the council voted to form a special improvement district (SID) for phase three and phase four of the project. The final two phases will include installing main lines and connecting the remaining city properties to the city sewer.

Phases one and two of the project are still in construction. Monday, Carrie Gardner with Great West Engineering said that about 55% of properties are connected to the sewer system in the first phases, which includes properties west of Grove Street and properties below the railroad tracks. The first phases of the project also included upgrades to the treatment lagoons. Resident Gunner Junge asked Great West Engineering about claims of sewage in the groundwater. Gardner said that while no testing has been done, contractors have encountered properties where the old septic was essentially a pipe going into a hole in the ground and a couple that were literally a buried old car. "Some were not even going into the ground," she noted.

About 40 residents attended a public hearing prior to Monday's meeting to hear a presentation about phases three and four of the project, as well as express their opinion for or against the project. A handful of residents at the meeting spoke up against the project. "They've stuffed this sewer system down my throat," said Larry White, who asked about the design of the project and why certain decisions were made. Russell Lawrence, owner of The Rimrock, said that if the project goes through, no one has been able to tell him what the impact to his business will be. The Rimrock includes an RV park, motel, restaurant, bar and bowling alley, as well as a residence, and is on city property. He also expressed concern for other residents. "People such as the elderly will get beat up with permanent price increases."

Residents in support of the project also were in attendance. "Society has benefited from infrastructure," said Mary Ann Randall. "It can't be about us, it's about the future. This is something you have to do." Resident Nadine Nelson said the project was long overdue. "This should have been done years ago."

Gardner explained that phases three and four of the project are in the design phase, with a goal of going out to bid in the spring and construction set to begin in August and go through 2024.

Phases three and four of the project are 75% grant funded. "The city has done a great job at being proactive to try and find grants for the project," Gardner said. LaNette Jones with Great West Engineering said that $400,000 of the funding package from Rural Development includes direct grants that can help residents with low or moderate incomes pay the nearly $6,000 assessment that comes with connecting properties to the wastewater system. The tax, which is issued through the SIDs, is to pay a 20-year loan for the project. Jones said applications will be mailed to every property owner later this month for the direct grants, and then she will be in Thompson Falls in the spring to help residents complete the application process.

In the regular council meeting after the public hearing, the council voted unanimously to form the SIDs for phases three and four in order to assess taxes for the wastewater project. The council also revisited the lease agreement for ball fields with Thompson Falls schools, stating that the school attorney was reviewing the lease. The council voted to table the lease until they hear back from the school. "I'm disappointed we weren't getting the due respect from the school on this matter and that the school district hasn't responded fairly to the city," said council member Raoul Ribeiro. The council has been trying to resolve the lease with the school district for the last several months. "Unfortunately they need to respond," Ribeiro added.

Tony Cox, who owns property near Ainsworth Park, asked the council for a variance on his property to allow for an RV rental space. Cox told the council that the property has been in his family for 65 years and he tries to take good care of it. "It means a lot to me," he said. "I know you guys have a tough job, I would just like you to consider it." Ribeiro said he would like feedback from the neighbors of the property before moving forward. The council referred the matter to the newly formed board of adjustments committee. City Attorney Tim Goen said the variance, if granted, would apply to both the city's zoning ordinance and the RV ordinance. At this point in the meeting, Lawrence, owner of the Rimrock, addressed the council about the RV ordinance and how it will affect the Rimrock, but was not given an answer.

The council also on Monday approved the second reading of a revised decay ordinance. WIth the passing, the changes will take effect in 30 days.

Ribeiro was voted as council president for another year, with Hayley Blakney elected as vice president. The next council meeting will be February 13 at 6 p.m.