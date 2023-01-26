Paradise Players to put on new show

The Paradise Players actors rehearse "Play On" at the Paradise Center last week. The cast includes (from left) Dawson Brown, Benjamin Winkler, Sharon Murray, Francesca Nass, Anna Hafner, William Largent, Susannah Lindsay, and Trinity Riffle. Not pictured are Kathleen Hubka and Michael Murray.

The Paradise Players are up to it again - they're planning to make people laugh.

Kathleen Hubka will be directing "Play On," a comedy written by Rick Abbott that centers around a community theater trying to put on a play, but the actors are frustrated by the writer, who interferes by continuously making changes and revising the script.

The performance takes place at the Paradise Center at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Advanced ticket prices are $10 for adults and can be picked up at Garden, Gift & Floral in Plains, M&M Liquor Store in Thompson Falls and First Security Bank in Thompson Falls and Plains. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults. Children either way are $5.

The cast members first started rehearsing in the fall, when the play was first scheduled, but it was postponed and replaced by a radio play, "Salute the Troops," written by Hubka, which she said went well. They started rehearsing again in early January for three to five days a week. The play is about two hours long with two short intermissions.

"We're having so much fun at rehearsals," said Hubka, who is also part of the cast. The Plains resident has been directing with the Paradise Players since 2018, but has served as a director in a variety of places for 40 years. She said that people will surely enjoy the play. "It's going to be a bag of fun," said Hubka, who is planning to put on "Steel Magnolias" in April.