Spotlight on the Arts

Shelby Harmon,

Thompson Falls Elementary

Interviewed by Lisa Mickelson, Music Teacher

Shelby Harmon is nine years old and is in Mrs. Naegeli's 4th grade class at Thompson Falls Elementary. She is a multi-talented young lady. When she was 4 or 5 years old, and very engaged with dance, a woman from her church asked if she would be interested in learning piano. Her first piano teacher was Lacey Scharfe and at 5 or 6 years old she began her musical journey, now under the instruction of Sue Marsh. Playing piano seemed to come naturally to her both as creative expression and a way to spend time and take her mind off other things. Currently, she says it clears your mind and is much easier than playing a trumpet. Her assessment of a trumpet is, "How do you play 12 notes with only three keys?"

She gives credit to Danielle Price, a family friend, for involving her at Price's dance studio and getting her interested in musical theater. Shelby played the Sugar Plum Fairy in a production of "The Nutcracker" and became interested in all that goes into creating and delivering a live production. This was her first time to be on stage, but certainly not the last. Shelby participated in a production of "Deck the Halls" last Christmas with a lead part.

Piano and dance make Shelby "feel at home." She understands the art of making a mistake in a performance while making it look planned. She wants to improve her musical capabilities, including learning to play the guitar like her father, aunt, and uncle. Shelby encourages others to become involved with music as an enjoyable activity with many personal benefits.