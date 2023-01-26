Hawks play Loggers in 7-B action

Thompson Falls Blue Hawks hosted the Libby Loggers last Thursday for what turned out to be one of the most suspenseful matches for the boys this season, but it was swift sailing for the Lady Hawks. The Hawk boys lost 54-50, and the Lady Hawks claimed a 63-29 victory.

In the boys game, the Hawks started out ahead in the first quarter 18-10 but the Loggers caught up and took the lead in the first half.

“The boys got a little more aggressive in the third quarter for scoring opportunities,” said Coach Jake Mickelson. The Hawks scored 14 points to Libby’s 15 in the third and were down just five going into the fourth. The Loggers again jumped ahead 51-44 with one minute remaining. Nick Tessier and Bryson LeCoure sank three-pointers to inch closer but the Hawks fell shy of the Loggers.

LeCoure shot 14 points, made nine rebounds and carried out five assists. Breck Ferris hooped 11 points, Tessier scored nine and Jesse Claridge eight, Ben Cooper four, Braxton Dorscher scored three and Jacob Britt one point.

Mickelson said their team chemistry is steadily improving.

The Lady Hawks had a high-caliber game against the Lady Loggers coming out strong from the start and holding on to the lead to claim victory with a 63-29 win. Senior Chesney Lowe shot 20 points, Ellie Baxter scored 16, Avery Burgess 12, Gabi Hannum six, Natalie Roberts racked up five and Alivia McCormick four. Coach Mike Tessier said, “Hannum has become a really solid player that I can count on, she’s great on defense and getting rebounds.” Hannum is a freshman and on the starting team.