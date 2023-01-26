Thompson Falls beats Plains

Last Friday was a shoot-out for Thompson Falls as they traveled to Plains. The Lady Hawks beat the Trotters 59-8, while the Thompson Falls boys bested the Horsemen 78-50.

Hawk Coach Mike Tessier said the game was a good opportunity to get their JV girls out on the court. "Our JV team has only lost one game this year," said Tessier. He added that the varsity team has been hit with the injury bug. "Delainey Gerhard has really stepped up as a freshman," Tessier said.

Trotter Carlie Wagoner played tough against the Hawks with her fast handling up and down the court. "Their half-court defense has improved dramatically so we are proud of that," said Plains Coach Kylie Ishler.

The leading scorers for the game were Chesney Lowe with 19 points, Ellie Baxter with 16, Natalie Roberts with 12 and Avery Burgess with seven. Tessier said that they look forward to redemption on Saturday when they host Anaconda.

In the boys game, the Horsemen played a tough man to man defense and held in there at 38-21 at the half.

In the fourth quarter both the Hawks and the Horsemen were able to keep up their tight teamwork. The excitement amped up as Thompson Falls kept pounding in the lay-ups and Anaya Loberg made a tough shot right at the buzzer to end the game.

Plains Coach Tyrel Allen said that it was the second highest scoring game of the season for the team and that the scoring was spread out among the players. "We have been working on our aggressiveness and intensity," said Allen. The team achieved their best free-throw record of the season at 60%. Darren Standeford shot 40% from the field, scoring 13 points, also making seven rebounds and three assists. Aaron Pfister had one of his best offensive games, shooting 73% to score 12 points.

For the Blue Hawks, Bryson LeCoure shot a whopping 28 points and made ten rebounds, Jesse Claridge scored 10 points and attained six rebounds, Breck Ferris scored 10 points, Alex Menzel scored eight and Nick Tessier shot six points and had seven rebounds.