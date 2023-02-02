4-H members meet with legislators

Members of the South Side Sparks 4-H club in Plains met with local legislators last week in Helena. From left are Melodie Cook, Hannah Warnes, Rep. Bob Brown, John McNamara, Rep. Denley Loge and Mikiah Cook.

by Mikiah Cook

Members and leaders of the Sanders County 4-H program helped to host the Biennial 4-H Legislative Breakfast and Citizenship Seminar in Helena on January 15-17. Members that attended were from the Plains South Side Sparks 4-H club including Melodie Cook, Mikiah Cook, John McNamara and Hannah Warnes. McNamara, age 10, was chosen to be one of the guest speakers for the breakfast and he talked about how 4-H has opportunities for all and was given a standing ovation from the room. Mikiah Cook was selected to be on the planning committee for the event and was able to take part in the behind-the-scenes activities. This year, over 200 people attended the breakfast to learn about the 4-H program in Montana including 54 legislators and state officials. Local Representatives Denley Loge and Senator Bob Brown were also present.

During the Citizenship seminar members were given the opportunity to learn how to write a bill and participate in a mock legislature to learn more about the government process. Hannah Warnes's bill was chosen to advance to be debated and amended. Also, part of the activities provided for the youth was a Montana history bowl. Melodie Cook took second place in this special contest. One of the highlights of the seminar was building bikes and presenting them to kids. It was something that started as a service project and turned into a team building activity where members laughed, created new relationships, and served the community.

During these three days members were given a tour of the Capitol, the Supreme Court, and the Old Governor's Mansion. They were able to ask questions and interact with Governor Gianforte, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, and Justice of the Montana Supreme Court James Rice.

Sanders County 4-H thanks legislators and capitol staff who participated in the event to learn about 4-H Youth Development and MSU Extension, which sponsors 4-H around the state.

4-H is a community of young people and adults across the country learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills. Visit us at: http://www.montana.edu/extension/4h/