Students plan fundraiser

The Noxon School art club is hosting a potluck fundraiser next week. This is the first year for the school to have an art club, and they have 25 members.

The fundraiser will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday, February 10, in the school's multi purpose room. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under.

The art club is raising money for special art supplies, as well as for their spring travel to Montana Arts Interscholastic. The weekend art conference is set for March 31 - April 1 in Great Falls and is open to high school students. At the conference, the studnets will participates in hands-on art classes, critiques, as well as meetings with teachers, artists, students and industry professionals from around the state.