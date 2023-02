Sanders County employees (from left) Theresa Milner, Leslye Breitenbach, Greg Davis, Brenda Franck and Carl Marquardt were among those honored for their years of service last week at the courthouse.

Sanders County employees were recognized for years of service at a ceremony last week in the courthouse.

Employees honored for five years of service included Richard Tenison and Destry Torgerson, each having worked for the road department for five years, and Corey Wheeldon with the sheriff's o...