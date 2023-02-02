ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Ed Moreth 

Play about a play a big hit in Paradise

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

February 2, 2023

Ed Moreth

Author Phyllis Montague (Francesca Nass) steps onto the stage to thank the audience, but is drowned out by an impromptu thunder sound effect inserted by stage hand Louise Peary (Anna Hafner), who bet she would include the thunder sound and is collecting her booty from the maid, Marla Smith (Trinity Riffle). She also collects from the rest of the cast – Polly and Henry Benish (Sharon and Michael Murray), the dead Saul Watson (Benjamin Winkler), stage hand Andy Manville (Dawson Brown) in the back, Billy Carewe (William Largent) in the chair, and Violet Imbrey (Susannah Lindsay).

Kathleen Hubka had double duty in her last directing detail when she directed "Play On" and "Murder Most Foul" at the same time.

The Paradise Players put on three performances of "Play On" at the Paradise Center last weekend. The play is about a play about a play centering around a playwright wh...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 02/03/2023 16:00