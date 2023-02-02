Play about a play a big hit in Paradise

Author Phyllis Montague (Francesca Nass) steps onto the stage to thank the audience, but is drowned out by an impromptu thunder sound effect inserted by stage hand Louise Peary (Anna Hafner), who bet she would include the thunder sound and is collecting her booty from the maid, Marla Smith (Trinity Riffle). She also collects from the rest of the cast – Polly and Henry Benish (Sharon and Michael Murray), the dead Saul Watson (Benjamin Winkler), stage hand Andy Manville (Dawson Brown) in the back, Billy Carewe (William Largent) in the chair, and Violet Imbrey (Susannah Lindsay).

Kathleen Hubka had double duty in her last directing detail when she directed "Play On" and "Murder Most Foul" at the same time.

The Paradise Players put on three performances of "Play On" at the Paradise Center last weekend. The play is about a play about a play centering around a playwright wh...