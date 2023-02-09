Couple purchases T. Falls pizzeria

A local eatery has new owners, but they are looking to keep the menu nearly the same in the transition. The Simple Simon's in Thompson Falls recently sold to Danny and Emily Moore. The biggest change for the local pizzeria will be the name. The establishment will now be known at Blue Hawk Pizza.

The Moores said the biggest change will be that the dough will be locally sourced from the Black Bear Bakery. They want to keep the menu as close to the previous one as they can, though Simple Simon's had proprietary ingredients that now need to be sourced elsewhere. "We want it to be family friendly and kid-focused," said Emily, who added that they are hoping to be open in time for the big game this Sunday. The Sunday buffet, including a salad bar, will also remain at Blue Hawk Pizza.

The Moores have lived in Thompson Falls for about a year, and both worked in pizza restaurants previously. They moved to Montana from Washington, where they still own a tree service. Emily said they are looking forward to engaging in the community and "making tasty food." They want to bring back pizza by the slice during lunch hours and they will continue to provide gluten-free offerings. Last week, the Moores were busy cleaning and fixing up the arcade machines at the building.

Danny said his favorite pizza is sausage, mushroom and black olives, while Emily likes Hawaiian or cheese. The Moores have two children, ages 5 and 8. The couple says they like the outdoors and the change of pace, having lived in western Washington their whole lives.

Blue Hawk Pizza will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. seven days a week. It is located at 807 W. Main St. in Thompson Falls. The Moores said the restaurant will also be available for hosting birthday parties and other special events.