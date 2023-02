Jacob Schulze of Plains and Diego Long of Thompson Falls battle to stay alive in the 126-pound bracket. Schulze won the match.

by Annie Wooden

and Jennifer Curran

The Savage Horsemen wrestling team came home with two medals this weekend from the All-Class State tournament in Billings. Coach Jesse Jermyn said, "The state tournament was amazing and there was so much incredible talent."

Johnny Waterbury of Hot Springs...