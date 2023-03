Judges Michael Scharfe (left) and Mike Thilmony (far right) from First Security Bank presented each Beautification Days poster winner with a bag of art supplies last Tuesday. Winners included (from left) Logan Carbone, Elena Buys, Maddox VanElswyk and Trevor Fitchett.

Students from Thompson Falls Elementary and Trout Creek Adventist School once again participated in the annual Beautification Days poster contest. This year's cleanup is set to begin Thursday, April 20, and will run through Saturday, April 22.

Each year, the Beautification Days committee invi...