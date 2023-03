Siblings Donna Casen (from left), Bud Bras and John Bras share memories of the Lonepine Hall prior to a spaghetti dinner and silent auction Saturday that raised money for the hall, first built in 1922.

Generations of community members gathered at the Lonepine Community Hall over the weekend to raise money for the local landmark.

More than 100 people attended the fundraising event on Saturday, which included a spaghetti dinner and silent auction. Prior to the main event, the Bras siblings ...