All 21 team members of the Trout Creek archery program qualified for the national tournament in Utah. The team is fundraising for the tournament, which is scheduled for later this month.

Twenty-one Trout Creek Eagles traveled to Helena to compete in the NASP State Archery Tournament. The team set out to win and that they did, starting a new tradition of State Champions. There were over 200 students and 15 teams competing. "We were thrilled with our shooting," said Superintendent...