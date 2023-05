Hawk junior Cael Thilmony rounds the track at the Whitefish A.R.M. meet on Saturday.

Warm Spring weather and tough competition was the theme for the Whitefish A.R.M. Invitational meet in Whitefish last Saturday. Twelve varsity teams and 10 junior varsity teams faced challengers in 17 events. Thompson Falls, Hot Springs and Plains track and field teams all participated. Taking fif...