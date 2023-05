Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Robert Olver, 66, speeding in a restricted zone, $135.

Nicholas Painter, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.

Payton Butcher, 19, seatbelt violation, $20.

Antoine Barnaby, 42, speeding in a restricted zone, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Blake Piedalue, 20, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Richard Grady, 66, failure to carry/exhibit proof of insurance in vehicle, 1st offense, $285; speeding in a restricted zone, $75.

Aspen Bergland, 25, day speeding, $70.

Collin Koffler, 29, day speeding, $70.

Elmer Mortenson, 77, day speeding, $70.

Misty Mueller, 41, day speeding, $70.

Michael Pavlik, 61, failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $285; careless driving, $85.

James Rupp, 66, day speeding, $70.

Christopher Vahovick, 47, seatbelt violation, $20.

Ian Barry, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Terry Boivin, 62, seatbelt violation, $20.

Andrew Ford, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Norman Stacy, 72, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

John Perry, 65, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Matthew Clyde, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Mark Reinsel, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Nicola Clyde, 75, seatbelt violation, $20.

Charles Bras, 62, seatbelt violation, $20.

William Stinebaugh, 63, speeding in a restricted zone, $135, deferred imposition of sentence.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Vickery, 41, day speeding, $20; operating vehicle which hasn’t been properly registered.

Eric Moore, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $55; operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $275.

Jonathan Mafua, 38, day speeding, $20.

William Hoskins, 68, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

George Peterson, 78, day speeding, $70.