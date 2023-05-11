MT's Best Builders stay on top

Montana’s Best Builders narrowly hung on to their Tuesday night men’s league lead last week, standing in first place with 45 points and team members Kevin Sparks, Sean Kelly, Doug Czerwinski and Mike Thilmony combining for the low team gross of 182. NLC Inc. is close on their tails in second place with 43.5 points, and team members Bill Nolen, Howard Morkert, Craig LeCoure and Marcus Thomas shot the low team net of 147. Doug Robichaud had the low individual gross of 39 and Thilmony shot the low net round with a 33.

Nolen was closest to the pin in three on No. 2, Doug Robichaud sank the long putt on No. 3, Rusty Sharp had the long putt on No. 6 and Mike Lilly was closest to the pin on No. 8. Ty Pardee’s drive was closest to the pin on No. 5 and he also smashed the long drive on No. 9, while Mike Normandin took that honor for the 55 and older golfers.

Robichaud, Nathan Snead and Steve Clark had chip-ins last Tuesday.

STANDINGS

MT’S Best builders 45

NLC Inc. 43.5

Noxon Quik Stop 43

Custom Ventures 40.5

Bear Muscle Fitness 38

Shark’s Auto Detail 37.5

Feed & Fuel 37

Internet Kitchen 35.5