Boutique offers 'New to You' items

Regina Reed is the owner of New To You Consignment & Boutique. She opened her doors on June 23. Reed has been in Sanders County for 12 years. She moved to Whitepine from Florida with her family.

“ I always liked the stores in Florida where I rented spaces to sell my things,” Reed commented. She liked the idea of having her own store to sell lightly used items and allow people to bring their things such as items that they could not sell at a yard sale. Currently Reed says she has 58 consignors who have brought their household goods, clothing and decor. She has a contract that explains her business plan for consignors.

“They don’t have booths but rather individual tags identifying the owner of each item,” she said.

Ideally Reed says one to two bags or boxes of items are preferred. She has easily filled her store since opening and has limited space. Though the store is pretty full right now, Reed says she accepts items on Thursdays. People are welcome to donate their things if they want. Hand-made crafts or art, and high dollar items such as reclaimed furniture are not accepted.

“I don’t want things that have a high value. I want to keep prices affordable for people who come in expecting a bargain.” Reed says she may have room for bigger items, like quality furniture, at times.

Clothing is hung on racks by category, style and size. There is a children’s section as well. It has toys, clothes and some small furniture.

The store is located at 4894 Hwy 200 next to Beagle’s Bakery and Espresso. Hours are Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.. The business phone number is (406) 285-1858.