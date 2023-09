STACKED UP – Kids in the 4-H junior swine class vie to get the attention of the pig judge Chad Booth at the Sanders County Fair.

Pigs once again dominated the animal kingdom of the 4-H fair with six groups and nearly 40 swine in the barn.

After some two hours of judging and in front of a crowd of more than 75 people, Mikiah Cook of the South Side Sparks nabbed the coveted grand champion ribbon in the senior category, foll...