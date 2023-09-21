Mack Days begins on Flathead Lake

The Fall Mack Days event on Flathead Lake kicked off last week with a total of 492 lake trout entries.

Felix Gauci of Stevensville is leading the anglers with a total of 179, second is Mike Benson of Lonepine (163), third David Myers of Riverton, Wyoming (150), fourth Jack Kirkland of Missoula (131), fifth Larry Ashwell of Missoula (126), in sixth is Bob Stewart of Kalispell (114), seventh Scott Bombard of Missoula (94), eighth Larry Karper of Florence (85), ninth Richard Kreis of Huson (73) and Steve Mack of Helena rounds out the top 10 with 69 lake trout entries.

Laurie Kreis of Huson is leading in the lady anglers with 47, second is Kim Mack of Helena (36) and third Debbi Sacchi of Thompson Falls (28).

Bear Yarrow, Holden Griffin and Ace Whimper of Clinton fished from the same boat, each turning in one fish in the 12 and under category.

Smallest fish entries so far are Bryan Long and Bob Stewart each of Kalispell with 199mm (7.8 inches) lake trout. There have been no large fish entries.

For more information, visit http://www.mackdays.com.